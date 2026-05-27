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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 7NR Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

7NR Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.40 crore

Net loss of 7NR Retail reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.55% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.13% to Rs 12.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.4014.92 PL 12.6421.47 -41 OPM %317.507.51 --6.332.10 - PBDT-0.271.29 PL 0.190.23 -17 PBT-0.311.27 PL 0.050.43 -88 NP-0.321.30 PL 0.150.33 -55

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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