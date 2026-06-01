7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 5.15 crore

Net profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.34% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 20.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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