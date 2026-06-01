7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 5.15 croreNet profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.34% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 20.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.154.52 14 20.1216.34 23 OPM %20.5816.37 -16.1513.95 - PBDT1.070.79 35 3.272.40 36 PBT0.590.53 11 2.231.79 25 NP0.590.53 11 2.231.66 34
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:07 AM IST