A-1 consolidated net profit rises 426.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 170.54% to Rs 175.01 crore

Net profit of A-1 rose 426.67% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 170.54% to Rs 175.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.175.0164.693.392.885.091.534.300.843.160.60

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