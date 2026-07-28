A-1 consolidated net profit rises 426.67% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 170.54% to Rs 175.01 croreNet profit of A-1 rose 426.67% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 170.54% to Rs 175.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales175.0164.69 171 OPM %3.392.88 -PBDT5.091.53 233 PBT4.300.84 412 NP3.160.60 427
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:05 PM IST