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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A-1 standalone net profit rises 419.05% in the March 2026 quarter

A-1 standalone net profit rises 419.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 32.52% to Rs 145.27 crore

Net profit of A-1 rose 419.05% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.52% to Rs 145.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.11% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 342.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales145.27109.62 33 342.91331.49 3 OPM %4.882.21 -3.542.94 - PBDT6.572.09 214 10.948.58 28 PBT5.811.17 397 8.074.99 62 NP4.360.84 419 5.993.65 64

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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