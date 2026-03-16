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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A B Infrabuild bags Rs 67-cr LoA from East Coast Railway

A B Infrabuild bags Rs 67-cr LoA from East Coast Railway

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

A B Infrabuild announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 66.96 crore from East Coast Railway, a zone of Indian Railways, for the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB).

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the construction of a road over bridge comprising a 1x36.0 m composite girder, 2x24.0 m composite girders, 4x18.75 m T-beam girders, and 2x32 m T-beam girders at km 629/11-13 in lieu of level crossing (LC) No. 330 located between Icchapuram railway station and Jhadupudi railway station on the main line under the Khurdha Road Division.

The total contract value stands at Rs 66,96,24,916.57 and the project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

 

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

A B Infrabuild is engaged in infrastructure development, primarily undertaking construction of roads, railways, bridges, branches, and sidings, among other civil engineering works.

The official announcement was made on 13 March 2026 on the BSE after market hours.

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The companys standalone net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 6.12 crore, while revenue from operations declined 0.8% to Rs 74.41 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.18% to Rs 16.87 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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