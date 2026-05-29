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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A B Infrabuild standalone net profit declines 11.29% in the March 2026 quarter

A B Infrabuild standalone net profit declines 11.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 83.93 crore

Net profit of A B Infrabuild declined 11.29% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 83.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.98% to Rs 19.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 256.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales83.9371.75 17 256.21208.17 23 OPM %14.4217.49 -14.8615.87 - PBDT9.5210.75 -11 31.2427.93 12 PBT8.149.31 -13 26.2622.52 17 NP5.976.73 -11 19.3416.12 20

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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