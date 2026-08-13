A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 4.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.91% to Rs 76.25 crore

Net profit of A B Infrabuild rose 4.30% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.91% to Rs 76.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.76.2560.5613.8915.878.658.157.236.985.345.12

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