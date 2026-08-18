A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 45.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 103.82 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 45.86% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 103.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.103.8288.7780.0776.7533.9821.1532.9620.2922.1715.20

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