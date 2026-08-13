A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 17.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 139.72 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 17.71% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 139.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.139.72134.4573.3371.3443.8234.4141.1531.8927.1923.10

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