A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 148.57 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 25.00% to Rs 32.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 148.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.24% to Rs 110.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 571.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

148.57131.33571.92481.4371.3169.8069.8570.8147.7732.99163.17120.0445.2730.50153.29109.7832.1025.68110.3584.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News