A well-designed regulatory ecosystem can further strengthen service exports and ease of doing business, says NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog stated today that as India approaches its demographic peak, professional services oer significant opportunities for high-skilled employment, entrepreneurship and innovation. A well-designed regulatory ecosystem can further strengthen service exports, cross-border mobility of professionals and the ease of doing business. NITI Aayog launched the third report under the Services Thematic Series at the forum of the High-Powered Education to Employment and Enterprise Standing Committee today. The report, Indias Services Sector: Insights on Regulatory Regime in Professional Services, presents a unique factual assessment of Indias regulatory framework in professional services and benchmarks it against select foreign jurisdictions. Drawing on extensive stakeholder consultations, it also identifies key challenges and outlines a way forward to strengthen the sector and unlock the full potential of Indias professional workforce. The report provides an indicative pathway for future policy dialogue and deeper examination of the regulatory foundations of professional services. As India advances towards Viksit Bharat @2047, such eorts will be integral to building a globally competitive, inclusive and future-ready services sector.

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