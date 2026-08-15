AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 12.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 12.99% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.763.7019.1519.191.201.111.161.030.870.77

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