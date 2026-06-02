Tuesday, June 02, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aadhaar Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aadhaar Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Aadhaar Ventures India reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kreon Finnancial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kreon Finnancial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishal Mega Mart allots 4.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 4.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 2 cr order from Southern Railway

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 2 cr order from Southern Railway

KPI Green Energy allots 3.30 lakh equity shares under ESOP

KPI Green Energy allots 3.30 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Suzlon Energy appoints Ashok Ramachandran as President - India Business

Suzlon Energy appoints Ashok Ramachandran as President - India Business

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026ZEEL SharesCommercial LPG PricesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance