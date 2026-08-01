Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 992.89 croreNet profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 19.00% to Rs 282.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 237.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 992.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 848.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales992.89848.18 17 OPM %75.0275.58 -PBDT372.74312.27 19 PBT363.63305.15 19 NP282.36237.28 19
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST