Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 992.89 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 19.00% to Rs 282.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 237.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 992.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 848.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.992.89848.1875.0275.58372.74312.27363.63305.15282.36237.28

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