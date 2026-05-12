Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit rises 571.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 32.65 croreNet profit of Aakash Exploration Services rose 571.43% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 32.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.22% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 112.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.6525.77 27 112.4698.19 15 OPM %16.299.93 -13.4110.30 - PBDT5.542.33 138 14.469.73 49 PBT2.670.39 585 4.842.56 89 NP1.880.28 571 3.501.84 90
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST