Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 91.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 56.46% to Rs 0.64 croreNet profit of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills declined 91.47% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.46% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.08% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.641.47 -56 2.032.54 -20 OPM %78.1384.35 -64.5367.72 - PBDT0.502.74 -82 1.773.50 -49 PBT0.482.71 -82 1.683.39 -50 NP0.293.40 -91 -2.993.09 PL
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST