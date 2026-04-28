Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 38.37 crore

Net profit of Aanchal Ispat reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 38.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.65% to Rs 98.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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