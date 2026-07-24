Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %-350.00-1700.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.68 90 PBT-0.07-0.68 90 NP-0.07-0.68 90
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST