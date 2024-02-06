Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore
Net profit of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %28.5771.43 -PBDT0.020.05 -60 PBT0.020.05 -60 NP0.020.05 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sumitomo Chemical India standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals &amp; Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) standalone net profit declines 20.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 62.86% in the December 2023 quarter

John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Jagatjit Industries consolidated net profit declines 84.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

NLC India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 250.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon