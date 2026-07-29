Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 86.53 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions declined 11.11% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 86.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.86.5397.167.737.174.204.532.252.521.681.89

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