Aaron Industries standalone net profit declines 15.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 27.33 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries declined 15.64% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 27.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.48% to Rs 6.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 92.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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