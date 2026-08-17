Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 141.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries rose 141.51% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.4419.2420.1719.024.463.023.462.082.561.06

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