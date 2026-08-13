Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 63.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.97% to Rs 7.29 crore

Net profit of Aartech Solonics rose 63.54% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.97% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.294.3412.21-1.842.321.102.190.971.570.96

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