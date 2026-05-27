Aartech Solonics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.50% to Rs 17.46 crore

Net profit of Aartech Solonics reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.50% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.35% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 40.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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