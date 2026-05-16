Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 12.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 720.30 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 12.20% to Rs 55.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 720.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.91% to Rs 194.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 2565.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2387.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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