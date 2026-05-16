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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 26.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 26.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 631.68 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 26.87% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 631.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 622.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.57% to Rs 169.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 2260.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2173.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales631.68622.96 1 2260.392173.65 4 OPM %12.5514.23 -11.5412.08 - PBDT73.5282.88 -11 236.95246.54 -4 PBT58.5770.67 -17 181.31198.75 -9 NP44.9661.48 -27 169.22157.31 8

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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