Aarti Inds gains as Q1 PAT zooms 260% YoY to Rs 155 crore

Aarti Industries rose 2.20% to Rs 491.10 after the company reported a 260.46% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 155 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 40.70% YoY to Rs 2,627 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,867 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 180 crore in Q1 FY27, up 328.57% YoY from Rs 42 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA surged 79% year on year to Rs 385 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 215 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting stable operating performance despite temporary pressure on raw material costs.

Aarti Industries said it achieved the EcoVadis Platinum Rating with a score of 87/100, placing it among the top 1% of companies globally for sustainability performance. The company said its long-term customer contracts remain on track, while the Superform joint venture is expected to be commissioned and ramped up in Q2 FY27. The Re Aarti chemical recycling project is also progressing as planned for commissioning in H2 FY27.

During the quarter, the company expanded its fuel additives capacity from 290 KTPA to 360 KTPA, executed more than 40 GenAI use cases to improve operational efficiency, and continued cost optimisation initiatives, implementing 70% of identified measures. Looking ahead, Aarti Industries said it remains cautiously optimistic on FY27, supported by stable demand across key industries, upcoming capacity expansions, customer qualifications and operational excellence initiatives.

Suyog Kotecha, chief executive officer and executive director, said: "We have begun FY27 with encouraging momentum, delivering healthy growth despite a dynamic global operating environment. Our performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio, disciplined execution and our ability to respond quickly to changing market conditions while continuing to serve customers seamlessly across geographies. While these disruptions affected Q1 volumes, we expect volumes to recover in Q2 as demand scenarios improve.

"During the quarter, we effectively managed geopolitical disruptions by leveraging our global market presence and operational flexibility. At the same time, we continued to advance our strategic growth agenda, with key expansion projects progressing as planned and customer engagements across new platforms gaining momentum.

"Our ability to manage inventory and global supply chain insulated us from a significant raw material deficit and supported better pricing with customers. While near-term macroeconomic uncertainties continue to persist, the fundamentals of our business remain strong. Our focus remains on executing our growth roadmap, improving operational efficiency, strengthening customer partnerships and creating sustainable long-term value. With our strategic investments nearing completion and new capacities expected to come on stream, we are well positioned to capture future opportunities and drive profitable growth."

Aarti Industries, the flagship company of the Aarti Group, manufactures organic and inorganic chemicals at its facilities in Vapi, Jhagadia, Dahej and Kutch in Gujarat, and Tarapur in Maharashtra. The company has a strong market position in the NCB-based specialty chemicals segment.

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