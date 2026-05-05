Aarti Inds Q4 PAT rises 3% QoQ to Rs 137 cr

Aarti Industries reported a 3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 137 crore despite 2.81% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2422 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 42.71% while revenue from operations grew 9.39% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 111 crore, down 5.93% QoQ and up 26.14% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 342 crore, registering a 6% QoQ and 30% YoY increase.

The company said the quarter was marked by a complex global operating environment, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East impacting supply chains, logistics, and input costs across the chemical industry. Despite these headwinds, it maintained resilience through proactive market diversification, stable demand across key segments, and disciplined execution of its strategic priorities.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 26.59% to Rs 419 crore on 12.11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,018 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Looking ahead, the company said that the situation in West Asia continues to pose risks to the availability of certain critical feedstocks and the placement of key products in the Middle East. While near-term risks persist, it is actively working with suppliers and exploring alternate sourcing/placement avenues to ensure continuity of operations.

Suyog Kotecha, CEO and executive director, said: FY26 was defined by heightened global volatility and macro uncertainty, with geopolitical developments and shifting trade dynamics impacting the chemical sector. In this environment, our focus remained clearincrease market share, optimise spreads, and sustain operating discipline.

We responded with agility, rerouting volumes from disrupted regions to ensure continuity and minimise the impact on our overall performance. This reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and deep customer partnerships. Our strategic focus on integration and long-term partnerships is further strengthening earnings visibility while improving resilience across cycles.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for FY26.

Aarti Industries, the flagship company of the Aarti group, manufacturing organic and inorganic chemicals at its major facilities in Vapi, Jhagadia, Dahej and Kutch, in Gujarat and in Tarapur in Maharashtra. The company has a strong market position in the NCB-based specialty chemicals segment.

The counter tumbled 6.72% to Rs 478.60 on the BSE.

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