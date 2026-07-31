Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 260.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.51% to Rs 2387.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 260.47% to Rs 155.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.51% to Rs 2387.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1675.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2387.001675.0016.0012.66302.00156.00178.0042.00155.0043.00

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