Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 260.47% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 42.51% to Rs 2387.00 croreNet profit of Aarti Industries rose 260.47% to Rs 155.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.51% to Rs 2387.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1675.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2387.001675.00 43 OPM %16.0012.66 -PBDT302.00156.00 94 PBT178.0042.00 324 NP155.0043.00 260
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST