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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 2205.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 42.71% to Rs 137.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 2205.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1949.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.97% to Rs 419.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 8286.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7269.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2205.001949.00 13 8286.007269.00 14 OPM %15.4613.44 -14.0813.70 - PBDT230.00201.00 14 832.00739.00 13 PBT111.0088.00 26 358.00305.00 17 NP137.0096.00 43 419.00330.00 27

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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