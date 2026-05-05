Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 2205.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 42.71% to Rs 137.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 2205.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1949.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.97% to Rs 419.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 8286.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7269.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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