Aarti Industries gains on inking multi-year supply agreement with global agrochemical innovator

Aarti Industries (AIL) rallied 4.17% to Rs 448.30 after it has entered into a multi-year supply agreement with a top global agrochemical innovator for a critical agrochemical intermediate used in crop-protection formulations.

The agreement, valid through 31 March 2030, significantly increases volumes over the current annual engagement and is expected to generate revenue of approximately $150 million over the contract period, enhancing AILs revenue visibility in the medium to long term.

Under the terms of the contract, AIL will manufacture and supply the intermediate using its integrated, scalable manufacturing platform, process chemistry expertise, and established global regulatory compliance framework. The company has adequate capacity to meet the requirements without any incremental capital expenditure. The intermediate will be used by the customer in the production of crop-protection products for global agricultural markets.

The collaboration reinforces AILs position as a trusted strategic partner for global agrochemical innovators and strengthens its participation in high-value, long-term speciality chemical supply chains. The contract also highlights Indias growing importance as a global manufacturing hub for speciality chemicals, supporting resilient supply chains, diversified sourcing, and alignment with the Make in India initiative.

Suyog Kotecha, CEO of Aarti Industries, said: This medium-term agreement further reinforces Aarti Industries' position as a trusted partner to global agrochemical innovators. Our strength lies in deep process chemistry expertise, integrated manufacturing value chains, and the ability to deliver reliable and scalable supply solutions. The agreement enhances our long-term earnings visibility and reflects continued progress in strengthening our speciality chemicals portfolio through high-value, sustainable partnerships.

Aarti Industries, the flagship company of the Aarti group, manufacturing organic and inorganic chemicals at its major facilities in Vapi, Jhagadia, Dahej and Kutch, in Gujarat and in Tarapur in Maharashtra. The company has a strong market position in the NCB-based specialty chemicals segment.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 189.13% to Rs 133 crore on 22.27% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,492 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

