Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit declines 30.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 582.64 crore

Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs declined 30.81% to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 582.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 563.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.86% to Rs 174.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 272.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 1819.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2115.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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