Aarti Pharmalabs reports minor chemical leakage incident at Tarapur Plant

Aarti Pharmalabs has reported a minor industrial incident at its Unit-VI facility located in Tarapur MIDC, Maharashtra on 22 March 2026.

According to the company, a minor leakage occurred while loading dimethyl sulphate, an industrial chemical, into a tanker. The leak was promptly contained and cleared, and there was no loss of life or damage to property.

As a precautionary measure, 22 workers were admitted to a nearby hospital for observation, of whom more than half have already been discharged.

The company informed the local police station, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and the company said it is fully cooperating with the authorities.

Aarti Pharmalabs added that normal operations at the plant were safely restored within 24 hours of the incident.

Aarti Pharmalabs (APL) is an established, internationally recognized manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediates, new chemical entities (NCEs), and xanthine derivatives based in India.

The company reported a 35.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.96 crore, despite a 19.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 432.27 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 2.49% to Rs 631.95 on the BSE.

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