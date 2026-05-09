Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 56.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.84% to Rs 256.28 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 56.89% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.84% to Rs 256.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.13% to Rs 12.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.35% to Rs 859.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 659.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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