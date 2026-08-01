Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 206.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.39% to Rs 272.87 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants rose 206.12% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.39% to Rs 272.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.272.87215.907.445.3916.948.3912.194.049.002.94

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