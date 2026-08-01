Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 206.12% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.39% to Rs 272.87 croreNet profit of Aarti Surfactants rose 206.12% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.39% to Rs 272.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales272.87215.90 26 OPM %7.445.39 -PBDT16.948.39 102 PBT12.194.04 202 NP9.002.94 206
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST