Aarti Surfactants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alphageo (India) Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd and Ujaas Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 August 2026.

Alphageo (India) Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd and Ujaas Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 August 2026.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 483.15 at 03-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 953 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 265.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 561 shares in the past one month.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 151.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8634 shares in the past one month.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd exploded 19.98% to Rs 33.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1982 shares in the past one month.

Ujaas Energy Ltd rose 19.97% to Rs 191.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3338 shares in the past one month.

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