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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Surfactants slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Aarti Surfactants slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Aarti Surfactants dropped 10.44% to Rs 412 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 56.89% to Rs 4.19 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 9.72 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 26.83% YoY to Rs 256.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total operating expenditure rose by 31.86% to Rs 250.59 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Cost of Materials Consumed stood at Rs 186.40 crore (up 12.86%) and employee benefits expense (up 6.62% YoY).

Profit before tax for the March26 quarter stood at Rs 5.88 crore, down 55.35% YoY from Rs 13.17 crore in March 2025.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit slipped 15.13% to Rs 12.34 crore on a 30.35% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 859.13 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Aarti Surfactants is engaged in a product portfolio that includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves the skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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