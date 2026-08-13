Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 41.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.13% to Rs 172.68 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon rose 41.94% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.13% to Rs 172.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.172.68151.302.603.266.764.836.244.445.994.22

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