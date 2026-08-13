Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 41.94% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.13% to Rs 172.68 croreNet profit of Aarvi Encon rose 41.94% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.13% to Rs 172.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales172.68151.30 14 OPM %2.603.26 -PBDT6.764.83 40 PBT6.244.44 41 NP5.994.22 42
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST