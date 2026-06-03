Aashrit Capital standalone net profit rises 641.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 84.96% to Rs 6.46 croreNet profit of Aashrit Capital rose 641.89% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.96% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 380.21% to Rs 22.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.41% to Rs 11.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.4642.95 -85 11.4658.49 -80 OPM %341.806.36 -266.6712.53 - PBDT22.072.73 708 30.557.33 317 PBT21.982.65 729 30.276.99 333 NP16.472.22 642 22.574.70 380
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST