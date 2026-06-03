Aashrit Capital standalone net profit rises 641.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 84.96% to Rs 6.46 crore

Net profit of Aashrit Capital rose 641.89% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.96% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 380.21% to Rs 22.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.41% to Rs 11.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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