AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 714.68 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 18.21% to Rs 181.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 714.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.07% to Rs 654.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 574.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 2683.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2354.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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