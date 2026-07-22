AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 708.72 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 23.01% to Rs 171.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 139.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 708.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 627.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.708.72627.5673.8573.21231.16188.46220.11179.12171.27139.23

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