Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit declines 48.62% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 116.60% to Rs 48.41 croreNet profit of Aayush Wellness declined 48.62% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.60% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 111.97% to Rs 155.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.4122.35 117 155.4873.35 112 OPM %0.725.28 -1.184.55 - PBDT1.001.11 -10 4.433.38 31 PBT0.991.10 -10 4.403.37 31 NP0.561.09 -49 3.983.37 18
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:38 PM IST