Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit rises 22.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.31% to Rs 33.11 crore

Net profit of Aayush Wellness rose 22.41% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.31% to Rs 33.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.1122.632.362.251.421.161.421.161.421.16

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