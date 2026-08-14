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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit rises 22.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit rises 22.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

Sales rise 46.31% to Rs 33.11 crore

Net profit of Aayush Wellness rose 22.41% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.31% to Rs 33.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.1122.63 46 OPM %2.362.25 -PBDT1.421.16 22 PBT1.421.16 22 NP1.421.16 22

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST