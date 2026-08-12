AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 22.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.45% to Rs 101.00 crore

Net profit of AB Cotspin India rose 22.25% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.45% to Rs 101.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.101.0066.6911.9014.9610.257.806.845.775.114.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News