AB Cotspin India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, Anlon Healthcare Ltd and Globale Tessile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 April 2026.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, Anlon Healthcare Ltd and Globale Tessile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 April 2026.

AB Cotspin India Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 248.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2345 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd tumbled 8.86% to Rs 38.38. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13189 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd crashed 7.33% to Rs 34.28. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1915 shares in the past one month.

Anlon Healthcare Ltd pared 6.94% to Rs 14.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56791 shares in the past one month.

Globale Tessile Ltd slipped 6.26% to Rs 13.92. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3503 shares in the past one month.