AB Real Estate arm clocks Rs 1,600-cr bookings for residential project

Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL) said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates, has achieved bookings worth over Rs 1,600 crore for its luxury residential project, Birla Arika Phase 2 in Gurugram.

The company said that nearly 97% of the inventory152 out of 156 unitswas sold within a month of the projects launch, reflecting strong demand for premium housing.

The project located in Sector 31, benefits from seamless connectivity to key commercial hubs such as Cyber City, Golf Course Road, and Udyog Vihar, while also enjoying proximity to well-established social infrastructure, including reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations. Its central location and mature ecosystem continue to position it as a preferred residential address within the NCR region.

The company added that the earlier phase of Birla Arika also witnessed strong demand, with Phase I recording sales of around Rs 3,000 crore.

K.T. Jithendran, MD & CEO, Birla Estates, stated, Bir/a Arika has been conceptualised with a clear focus on design-led differentiation - from low-density planning and expansive green spaces to thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities. The strong response to Phase 2 reinforces our belief that today's luxury homebuyers are seeking not just scale, but superior everyday living experiences. This success reflects our commitment to creating distinctive, high-quality developments that stand apart in a competitive market. "

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) was established in 1897. It has a presence in the cotton textiles, pulp & paper, and real estate sectors.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 72.85 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 40.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income declined 56.70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 90.33 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter rose 0.17% to settle at Rs 1,182 on the BSE.