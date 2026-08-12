ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 598.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.26% to Rs 1889.40 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises rose 598.50% to Rs 32.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.26% to Rs 1889.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1356.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1889.401356.722.421.0348.1414.2247.3713.7132.694.68

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