ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 598.50% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 39.26% to Rs 1889.40 croreNet profit of ABans Enterprises rose 598.50% to Rs 32.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.26% to Rs 1889.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1356.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1889.401356.72 39 OPM %2.421.03 -PBDT48.1414.22 239 PBT47.3713.71 246 NP32.694.68 599
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:29 AM IST