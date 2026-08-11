Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 106.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 96.05% to Rs 3712.76 crore

Net profit of Abans Financial Services rose 106.84% to Rs 61.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 96.05% to Rs 3712.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1893.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3712.761893.812.682.7187.4541.4486.4041.1461.9529.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News