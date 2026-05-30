Abate As Industries consolidated net profit rises 146.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 140.88% to Rs 33.94 crore

Net profit of Abate As Industries rose 146.22% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 140.88% to Rs 33.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1018.18% to Rs 12.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1031.37% to Rs 159.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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