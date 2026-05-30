Abate As Industries consolidated net profit rises 146.22% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 140.88% to Rs 33.94 croreNet profit of Abate As Industries rose 146.22% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 140.88% to Rs 33.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1018.18% to Rs 12.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1031.37% to Rs 159.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.9414.09 141 159.4114.09 1031 OPM %9.165.75 -8.145.18 - PBDT3.501.72 103 15.061.64 818 PBT2.991.17 156 13.011.09 1094 NP2.931.19 146 12.301.10 1018
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST