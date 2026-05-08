ABB India consolidated net profit rises 275.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 3162.41 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 275.80% to Rs 1783.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 474.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 3162.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2990.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.3162.412990.1912.9118.71504.23647.24461.87613.661783.65474.63

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